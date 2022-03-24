Speaker Muturi rules against declaring seats vacant

Members of Parliament who have switched parties due to the changing political dynamics can now sit pretty after the National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi ruled out declaring their seats vacant.

While making the decision, Muturi cited a ruling by High Court Judge Joel Ngugi that ordered speakers of all county assemblies not to declare seats of ward representatives who switched parties vacant.

The Speaker further said none of the MPs had written to the clerk of the National Assembly of their decision to defect.

The pronouncement by the speaker followed a request for legal guidance of the speaker on elected leaders who have switched parties’.

According to the Tiaty legislator, the move offends the standing orders of the national assembly, the constitution and the political parties act.

The concern by the Member of Parliament comes amid a rush by aspirants to defect to new outfits a head of the closure of that window.Individuals seeking to run as party candidates have until 26th march to switch parties.