Speaker Muturi says Parliaments in Africa must safeguard their sanctity

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has rooted for strict adherence to the rules of procedure when presiding over Parliament to safeguard the sanctity of legislatures and the sacred business they have called to undertake.

Muturi made the remarks while attending the ongoing Conference of Commonwealth Speakers and Presiding Officers (CSPOC) Africa Region in Kigali Rwanda.

In a session Chaired by Deputy Speaker, National Assembly of Botswana Hon. Pono Pearson Moatlhodi, Speakers and Presiding Officers discussed strategies of floor management by presiding officers under the topic, “The Presiding Officer under a changing society, Strategies of floor management of radical dissent and minority Government.”

Speakers and Presiding Officers were in agreement that consultations with Members and consensus building is key in floor management.

Speaker Muturi took the participants through floor management in the National Assembly of Kenya noting that, “as much as caucusing can be used in floor management, the Speaker does not attend Caucases.”

He added that Powers and Privileges law and Speakers Rules apply when a Member is accused of misconduct within or outside the House.

“To ensure orderly conduct of debate, Members queue electronically to catch the Speaker’s eye,” he said

The motion was moved by Speaker Sierra Leone, Rt. Hon. Abbas Bundu and seconded by Hon. Amos Masondo, the Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces of South Africa.