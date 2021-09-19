Speaker Muturi says political intolerance has no place in Kenya

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has called for political sobriety after Presidential candidate Jimmy Wanjigi was attacked in Migori County.

Muturi says leaders fueling political tension should also not be allowed to campaign saying political intolerance has no place in Kenya

Either Muturi wants My Kenya leaders to unite under one party saying the eight million strong vote region should be focused on fronting a Presidential candidate and not supporting others.

Speaking at a fundraiser at St Michael Catholic Church Kiangungi in Runyenjes Constituency Embu County, Muturi at the same time challenged Members of Parliament to introduce a bill in parliament to advocate for a drop in fuel taxes to reduce the cost of living.

“While I reckon that the cost of living has sharply risen due to others among them, cost of fuel, I challenged Members of National assembly to move this debate from Baraza to the house when it resume on Tuesday next week, and bring a proposal to reduce taxes on fuel.” Speaker Muturi Said.

Father Ezekiel Mbogo of the Sacred heart Kyeni Parish who presided over the mass further challenged the leaders to come up with policies and measures to curb the rising economy and which required quick intervention.

MPs Eric Muchangi (Runyenjes)and Cecily Mbarire (nominated) in their speeches pressured Muturi to join hands with Deputy president William Ruto.

Muchangi noted that Mt Kenya region had been left behind in terms of development despite standing with the government.

He noted that the parliament will discuss the skyrocketing fuel prices and the issues on costly Nhif services to enable Kenya access affordable health care.

“We must reduce the cost and get rid of the demand to say which hospital to be admitted,” he said.

Mbarire on her part faulted government agencies for threatening the speaker over his ambitions to the top seat.

The Senate last week summoned Energy CS Charles Keter, Petroleum and Mining CS John Munyes together with EPRA to appear before the house on Tuesday to provide answers as to why over the fuel subsidy was eliminated.

The summons follow request for a statement filed by Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei over the increase of petroleum prices by Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA).