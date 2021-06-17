Speaker Muturi set to be sanctified as Mt. Kenya spokesperson

Kikuyu Council of Elders is set to sanctify the coronation of National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi as Mt. Kenya spokesperson.

According to the council’s patron Kung’u Muigai the sanctification at Mt. Kenya shrine in Naromoru, Nyeri County will entail presenting the spokesperson to God in accordance with traditions of the Agikuyu.

The ceremony will take place on Saturday, June 26.

Last month, Speaker Muturi was installed as the Mount Kenya Political spokesman at a ceremony spearheaded by elders from the Kikuyu, Meru, Embu, and Mbeere communities.

The ceremony took place at the Mukurwe wa Nyagathanga shrine in Murang’a County, the original home of the Agikuyu.