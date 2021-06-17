Speaker Muturi set to be sanctified as Mt. Kenya spokesperson

Written By: Kevin Wachira

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi crowned as spokesperson of the Mount Kenya region at Mukurwe wa Nyagathanga shrine

Kikuyu Council of Elders is set to sanctify the coronation of National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi as Mt. Kenya spokesperson.

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

According to the council’s patron Kung’u Muigai the sanctification at Mt. Kenya shrine in Naromoru, Nyeri County will entail presenting the spokesperson to God in accordance with traditions of the Agikuyu.

Also Read  Parliament pays tribute to former Gem MP Jakoyo Midiwo
Council’s patron Kung’u Muigai

The ceremony will take place on Saturday, June 26.

Also Read  DP Ruto’s former lawyer Karim Khan sworn in as ICC Chief Prosecutor

Last month, Speaker Muturi was installed as the Mount Kenya Political spokesman at a ceremony spearheaded by elders from the Kikuyu, Meru, Embu, and Mbeere communities.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

The ceremony took place at the Mukurwe wa Nyagathanga shrine in Murang’a County, the original home of the Agikuyu.

Also Read  Covid: No death reported as 485 test positive

 

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR