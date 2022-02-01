Speaker Muturi urges Mt Kenya to unite under one Political Party

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has warned Mount Kenya region leaders that their political parties will be left holding onto nothing if they don’t unite under one umbrella party.

Muturi who is seeking to be the 5th President on a DP ticket said the region must unite and negotiate for its stake ahead of the 2022 elections.

“While others have united to bargain for their region’s stake, the scattered parties in Mt Kenya will be served as the menu on the same table,” Muturi said.

Muturi said it’s unfortunate that Mt Kenya is the largest voting block yet it also has the highest number of disjointed political parties.

He posed, “Ask yourself if you want to sit at the national table to eat with the others or to be served as the menu.” He said.

Muturi was addressing a delegation of Maendeleo ya Wanawake leaders and members from Kiambu County in Ruiru town.

Citing the recent union between UDA party associated with Deputy President William Ruto, Musalia Mudavadi’s ANC and Moses Wetangula’s Ford Kenya, Muturi said time ripe to form coalitions.

Muturi promised waivers for women aspirants, the youth and people with disability seeking the Democratic Party nomination.

He said the party wants to have big representation among women and youth as well as special groups.

He called on all aspirants who fear they might be locked out of parties from outside Mt Kenya to join the Democratic Party.