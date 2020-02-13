Speaker Muturi wants selection panels for commissions abolished

Written By: Kevin Wachira
Speaking during the launch of Ombudsman's second strategic plan (2019-2023)
Speaker Justin Muturi has called for the abolishment of selection panels picked to set up constitution bodies.

Speaking during the launch of Ombudsman’s second strategic plan (2019-2023) Muturi said constitution bodies should be set up by legally constituted bodies so that they can be held to account.

The house speaker spoke against the manner in which the electoral body (IEBC) is always established by alleged panels selected by partisan parties a few months ahead of a general election.

“Establishing IEBC two years before the election, you are setting them up to fail,” said Muturi.

The house speaker challenged the Ombudsman to constantly engage Parliament on utilisation of allocated funds in order to push for more funds.

The speaker admitted that there was too much maladministration in government offices that ombudsman needed to tackle.

The new Strategic Plan will see the Commission enhance the resolution of public complaints.

