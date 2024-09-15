Speaker Wetang’ula calls for swift reconstitution of IEBC

The Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetang’ula has called for the swift reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

His appeal on Sunday when he joined worshippers at Chebukwa Catholic Church in Bungoma County comes ahead of Parliament’s resumption after a month-long recess this week.

The Speaker emphasised the urgency of addressing the IEBC issue as there were many pending commission activities which had stalled due to lack of commissioners.

“We cannot afford further delays on boundary reviews or pending by-elections in our wards and constituencies. I urge those obstructing this process to reconsider their stance and allow the country to move forward,” he stated.

Wetang’ula also called on the Chief Justice to expedite court cases concerning the IEBC, stressing the need for a prompt resolution to avoid further disruptions to the electoral process.

The Political Parties Disputes Tribunal has barred Parliament from replacing persons nominated to the IEBC hiring panel by the political parties liaison committee.

It gave orders last week quashing any lists to Parliament that do not have the name of Augustus Muli who sued after Azimio sought to change the list.

In addition to electoral reforms, the Speaker highlighted the importance of consolidating public educational resources, a move he believes could lead to the introduction of free education from primary school through to university.

“If we consolidate our Bursaries and funds, we can be able to give free education from primary to university,” he explained, reiterating Parliament’s commitment to addressing this issue.

Wetang’ula closed his remarks by underscoring the need for decisive action, saying, “The work is cut out for us, and we must act now to secure Kenya’s future.”

The Speaker’s call comes at a critical time as Parliament gears up to tackle several key national issues, with the reconstitution of the IEBC expected to be a priority on the agenda.