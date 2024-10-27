Speaker Wetang’ula elected member of key organ of new African legislative body

The Speaker of the National Assembly, the Moses Wetang’ula has been elected as member of key organ of a new African Legislative organisation.

Speaker Wetang’ula was unanimously chosen on Saturday to serve on the advisory panel of the Conference of Speakers and Presidents of African Legislatures (CoSPAL).

This was during the Second General Assembly of the Conference held in Accra, Ghana, where participants discussed a draft Constitution of the body and adopted it.

Speaker Wetang’ula who now joins a group of eminent leaders tasked with guiding CoSPAL on matters of policy and program direction, was represented at the event by Hon David Ochieng (Ugenya).

The session was presided over by host Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin. Over 10 Speakers from African nations were attendance, alongside at least 20 Deputy Speakers and Vice Presidents of Legislatures.

The Pan-African organization, formed in 2020, aims to bring together legislative leaders across Africa to address common challenges facing the continent.

During deliberations on the draft Constitution, participants agreed that the CoSPAL Headquarters and Secretariat would be based in Abuja, Nigeria.

The Constitution of CoSPAL defines several key organs within the organization, including the General Assembly, the Executive Committee, the Secretariat, and the Advisory Panel.

According to the Constitution, the Advisory Panel will consist of up to 10 members, including five current Speakers or Presidents of Parliaments and five former Speakers.

The panel’s responsibilities will include advising the General Assembly and Executive Committee on policy and programs, sharing experiences, guiding conflict management and resolution, and serving as a standby group for election monitoring and observation.

While accepting the appointment of Speaker Wetang’ula as a member of the Advisory Panel, Ochieng said he is best suited for the post, considering his wealth of experience as a legislator.

” The Kenyan National Assembly Speaker has been legislator for over three decades. Apart from being a committed and dedicated public servant, he is also a great Pan-Africanist. He is best suited for the role, ” said Ochieng, who is also a member of the Speakers Panel.

CoSPAL membership is open to all African Union member states. Substantive or former Speakers or Presidents of an African legislature, as well as their deputies, are eligible to join the General Assembly.

CoSPAL’s objectives include fostering collaboration and cooperation among Speakers and legislative leaders across Africa.

It also aims to establish close ties with the African Union and other international and inter-parliamentary organizations to address shared challenges.