Speaker Wetangula hands over leadership of Bureau of EAC

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has lauded the Bureau of East Africa Community Speakers for their commitment to unity among the the States in the region.

Wetangula noted that Africa has common history, successes and challenges that more often than not cement the relationships of Member States.

“I am proud of the region and I thank the Speaker of East African Legislative Assembly (EALA), Martin Ngoga, MP, for great co-ordination of EAC fora like this one. These engagements bring the leadership of the Houses in the region togethe,” He said.

He spoke Friday morning when he handed over the leadership of the Bureau of E.A.C Speakers to the Rt. Hon. Jemma Nunu Kumba, Speaker of the Transitional National Legislature of the Republic of South Sudan.

Speaker Wetang’ula was handed over the role by former National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi.

Wetangula and the Senate Speaker Amason Jeffah Kingi, were co-hosting the 14th meeting of the Bureau of E.A.C Speakers at Serena hotel, Nairobi.