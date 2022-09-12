Speaker Wetang’ula hosts Cuban delegation

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has Monday hosted a visiting delegation from the Republic of Cuba.

The delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Ines Maria Chapman Waugh held deliberations focused on enhancing the flourishing cordial relations between Kenya and Cuba, which in the last few years have seen the two countries establish cooperation in the medical field.

The Cuban delegation is in the country to attend the inauguration of the 5th President of the Republic of Kenya, William Ruto.

Hosted a visiting delegation from the Republic of Cuba who called on me this morning. The delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister Ines Maria Chapman Waugh is in the country to attend the inauguration of the 5th President of the Republic of Kenya @WilliamsRuto pic.twitter.com/Hohb1V8vWg — Speaker.Moses Wetang'ula (@Wetangulam) September 12, 2022

Preparations are in top gear at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, the venue for the swearing-in ceremony of president-elect William Ruto Tuesday.

The government says preparations are in the final stages assuring that everything will be in place for the historic event.

Those contracted to ensure that the stadium was ready to host its 60,000 capacity were busy putting everything in place.

Head of public service Joseph Kinyua together with his assumption of office team was there to ensure everything proceeded as expected.

Kinyua said the government was working round the clock to ensure that the preparations are at 100% by Monday.

He said so far 20 heads of state and government have confirmed attendance.

While calling on Kenyans to come out in big numbers to witness the national event, Kinyua said should there be those who will not get a chance to get into the stadium there will be a provision of large screens outside the stadium beaming the happenings inside to enable them to follow the event.

He said those planning to attend should be seated by 8:00 am and cooperate to ensure the event is successful.