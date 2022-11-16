Speaker Wetangula suspends vetting of Principal Secretary nominees

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has suspended the vetting of Principal SecretarY nominees until further notice following a court order stopping the process.

In a communication to the House, Wetangula said the House must respect and uphold the constitution by abiding to the Directive of the court.

“Departmental committees which had already concluded the vetting proceedings and approval hearings are to suspend any activity relating to reporting to the House until further notice,” He said.

On 15th November 2022, the Employment and Labour Relations Court granted conservatory orders temporarily staying te vetting process pending inter-parte hearings scheduled for 21st November 2022.

This after two petitions were filed challenging the nomination of the Principal Secretaries by Magare Gikenyi and the Law Society of Kenya.

President William Ruto submitted to the National Assembly names of various persons nominated for appointment as Principal Secretaries on 2nd November.

Thereafter, the Speaker referred the names to the various Department Committees which commenced their hearings on the 14th of November after giving the public 7 days to file their memoranda.

Wetangula has directed Parliament’s legal counsel to move the concerned courts to set aside the ex-parte orders based on various legal grounds.

The Speaker says the proceedings will resume subject to the directions of the Court.