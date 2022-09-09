Speakers: President-elect Ruto hails Kenya Kwanza Parliament win

President-elect, William Ruto has commended the National Assembly and Senate for electing Kenya Kwanza members as their leaders.

The move, according to the president-elect, was a clear indication of Kenya Kwanza’s national support.

Dr. Ruto also said he has faith that the leadership of the 13th Parliament will serve the people of Kenya with purpose and distinction.

The congratulatory statement came after former Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetang’ula, was on Thursday elected the National Assembly Speaker after his rival, Kenneth Marende, conceded defeat before the second round of voting.

In the Senate, former Kilifi governor, Amason Kingi, was elected as the speaker.

Wetangula will be deputized by Uasin Gishu woman representative, Gladys Boss Shollei, while Kingi will be deputized by Meru senator, Kathuri Murungi.

  

