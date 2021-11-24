Speakers, presiding officers in Africa urged to insist on credible elections

National Assembly Speaker Hon. Justin Muturi has urged Speakers and Presiding Officers across Africa to insist on free, fair and credible elections in the upcoming electoral polls in several countries across the continent including Kenya.

He said that speakers and Presiding Officers should ensure peaceful transitions noting that future generations will remember them for these democratic principles.

Speaker Muturi made these remarks Wednesday at the Conference of the Commonwealth Speakers and Presiding Officers (CSPOC) Africa region, held in Kigali, Rwanda.

The guest of honour during the official opening of the three-day conference was the President of the Republic of Rwanda His Excellency Paul Kagame.

“As we continue on the path to recovery, parliaments still need to be at the forefront of building Africa’s resilience against mainly health but also other threats.” President Kagame

He noted that the pandemic exposed Africa’s vulnerabilities and reversed some of the gains Africa had made.

“Africa is not alone in these setbacks, but we can afford it less than others can. So we have to work together to get back on track, with a sense of urgency. I would like to encourage all of us to continue sharing knowledge, skills, and resources with one another. It is by collaborating that our individual efforts will be multiplied,” he said.

Also present were President of Senate of Rwanda Rt. Hon. Dr. Augustine Lyamuremye, the Speaker Chamber of deputies Parliament Rwanda Rt. Hon. Donatille Mukabalisa, President designate CPA Africa Region and Speaker Sierra Leone Rt. Hon. Dr. Abbas Bundu among other dignitaries from across Africa.

The conference brings together Speakers and Presiding Officers of National Parliaments of the independent sovereign States of the Commonwealth.

The aim of CSPOC is to maintain, foster and encourage impartiality and fairness on the part of Speakers and Presiding Officers, promote knowledge and understanding of Parliamentary democracy and develop parliamentary institutions.

The face to face interaction of Speakers and Presiding Officers comes after the easing of Covid-19 restrictions on physical gatherings and travel.

While noting the pandemic had battered African economies, Speaker Muturi said, “It had presented an opportunity for a rethink of the role and place of Africa in the global arena”.

He cited building resilience from within as key to insulating African countries from external shocks and disruptions.

Speaker Muturi who serves as Chairperson of the CPA Africa Region Executive Committee expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve saying he had built lasting networks with parliamentary leadership across the continent and globally.

The Speaker was accompanied by Clerk of the National Assembly Mr. Michael Sialai.