Special forensic investigations team dispatched to River Yala

A special forensic investigations team from the DCI has been dispatched to Yala river and Yala level 4 hospital to speed up forensic investigations on bodies retrieved from the river.

National Police Service Spokesperson Bruno Shioso says the team will also assist with investigations on the purported murders of Kenyans.

Shioso however dismissed social media claims that the incidences are current saying, “in the last two years, 19 incidences involving human bodies found dumped into river Yala have been reported to the National Police Service. This number represents a cumulative body count over the slated period contrary to media reports insinuating all the incidences are recent occurrences.”

He says following the reports sometime back, a team from the DCI was appointed and tasked with investigating the cases, something Shioso says is still ongoing.

The National Police has in the meantime urged anyone with information that would help in the investigations to provide the same to the police.

His remarks come after Haki Africa Director, Khalid Hussein and Activist Bonface Mwangi raised concern on the forced disappearance of Kenyans after visiting Yala River where they claimed a dozen bodies had been retrieved recently.

Police in Siaya have up-scaled surveillance along river Yala to curb the dumping of more bodies, County Police Commander Michael Muchiri has said.

Muchiri said that Gem sub-county police commander has been instructed to deploy a team at Ndanu falls and its environs in a bid to nab suspects who could be behind several incidents where bodies, some in sewn gunny bags, have been found dumped along the river within Yala township