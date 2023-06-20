Special Olympic World Games: Willis Otieno wins Kenya first medal

Willis Otieno won Kenya’s first medal at the ongoing Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, Germany after finishing second in the men’s Long Jump.

Following his second place finish Otieno won Silver, Kenya’s sole medal so far after three days of the championship.

Meanwhile in Handball, the Kenya men’s team put up a spirited perfomance to beat Bangladesh 6-3 in a closely fought encounter at Olympia Stadium.

In the women’s football the Kenyan side was imperious blowing away Finland 5-1 to keep alive their hopes of advancing to the knock out phase of the competition.

The teams were comprised of those with intellectual disabilities and those without in what’s known as a unified team

Head Coach Bonface Makumi and Assistant Coach Melda Munyazi were ecstatic with the result warning their side of complacency in remaining matches.

“We played against China and won 15:0, and also against Schlovakia and drew 4:4, and now we have defeated Finland 4:1. We hope every player gives their best, and we win a medal here in Berlin,” said Coach Makumi.

“Our team enjoyed the games, and we thank Special Olympics for this opportunity,” said Coach Munyazi.

The national men’s basketball team however suffered a 5-1 defeat against hosts Germany.

The Kenyan delegation at the games is led by spuse to deputy president Pastor Dorcas Rigathi who urged the Kenyan teams at the games to put their best foot forward at all times.

“Options one, two, and three are to win,” Pastor Dorcas remarked.

On his part the Special Olympics of Kenya Chairman Thuo Chege said

“These games have not had such a senior member of government from Kenya attend in previous games, spend time with you, and encourage you. Her Excellency is here. Give your best in all the games,” said Mr Chege.

A total of 7,000 athletes are taking part in 26 sporting disciplines in the nine day championship in Berlin.