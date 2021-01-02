Prayer service held ahead of reopening of schools

A special prayer service ahead of the reopening of schools was held at the All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi, in which learners were challenged to re-focus on their school work.

Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit presiding over the service urged learners to strive to compensate for the lost time even as he encouraged parents to ensure learners report to school.

Sapit challenged learners expected to be back on Monday the 4th of January, to shift their minds back to school following a long absence.

He pointed out young people face peer pressure, and have been exposed to social media gimmicks that could affect them once they resume school.

During the prayers a Youth Empowerment and Development Network dubbed wholesome teen tour was also launched.

The groups is expected to undertake school sensitization tours.

Learners who spoke to KBC reporter appeared upbeat about the return to school after months of being away.