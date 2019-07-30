Special Schools call for Sports Empowerment through Equipment

The Kenya Primary Special Schools Association for Learners with Special Needs (KPSSALSN) has appealed to the Government to facilitate special primary schools acquire the right sports equipment and materials for the good of their learners.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 17th Edition of National Special Schools Ball Games Championship at Meru Polytechnic, association chairperson Sister Judith Khavengwesi said learners with special needs are talented in various sporting disciplines but lack appropriate playing kits to enable them develop their talents.

Sister Khavengwesi noted that the sporting equipment are very expensive for individual schools to afford unless they have support from the Government.

She underscored the value of sports among learners with special needs noting that it helps them develop holistically.

“The games and sports provide the learners and coaches an opportunity to remain fit physically. It is to enhance their identity as persons with special needs,” stated the association chair.

She said those whose hearing is impaired need swimming pools for their general physical fitness.

She added that mentally challenged leaners need special balls, call balls whereas visually impaired need showdown tables and special balls.

Judith said the provision of the right equipment and materials will go in a long way towards the success of CBC in special schools.

Meru County CEC for Education Ms. Linah Kailanya commended the participants for their courage and urged County Governments to support the schools.

“It is indeed a day of admiration seeing the talents showcased by these learners. This proves disability is not inability and indeed this is a well mandated treat for nurturing our special children,” Kailanya said.

She urged parents with children who have special needs to seek for support from relevant government authorities noting that Meru County has launched a PWD Sacco.

A total of 1200 learners with special needs and 170 teachers are participating in the championship that started on Monday and will end on Saturday.