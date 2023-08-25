Special Senate session to discuss critical issues next week

The Speaker of the Senate Amason Kingi issued a notice Friday regarding a special session to be held next week.

In a sitting to be held in the Senate Chamber, Main Parliament Buildings, Nairobi, commencing at 9.30 a.m, the House speaker listed four major items to be transacted by the legislators before they adjourn until the first week of September.

“NOTICE is given to all Senators that pursuant to Standing Order 33 (1) of the Senate Standing Orders, on the request of the Senate Majority Leader and with the support of the requisite number of Senators, I have appointed Tuesday, the 29th August, 2023, as a day for a special sitting of the Senate,” Kingi said in the Notice.

Among the four issues, the Speaker says Senators will consider the Public Finance Management (Amendment) Bill, 2023, (National Assembly Bills, No. 16 of 2023). The bill seeks to tie the National Treasury into getting authorization from legislators before spending public funds that have been approved by the National Assembly.

The Senators will also consider a Motion on the establishment of the National Dialogue Committee as well as the Climate Change (Amendment) Bill, 2023 (National Assembly Bills, No. 42 of 2023).

According to Kingi. Senators will kick off the agenda of the special sitting with a message from the President on the nomination of Mr. Andrew Mukite Musangi for appointment as Chairperson of the Board of the Central Bank of Kenya.

“In accordance with Standing Order 33 (5) of the Senate Standing Orders, the business specified in this Notice shall be the only business before the Senate during the special sitting, following which the Senate shall stand adjourned until Tuesday, the 5th September, 2023 at 2.30 p.m., in accordance with the Senate Calendar,” noted the Speaker in his Notice to Senators.