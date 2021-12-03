Speedster Ferdinand Omanyala now joins Kenya Police

Ferdinand Omanyala Omurwa, Africa’s 100m record holder and Kenya’s sprinter has joined the National Police Service.

‘’The 25-year-old athlete has taken up a new role that will see him represent the National Police Service and the country in future track events’’, a statement posted on national police service twitter page @NPSOfficial_KE read.

Omanyala, a second-year Bachelor of Science student at the University of Nairobi rose to stardom in Lagos Nigeria where he clocked 10.01 seconds on 30th March 2021 at an athletic event dubbed the ‘Making of Champions (MOC) Grand Prix’ where he met the qualification for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

He finished third in the Olympics semi-finals in 10.01 seconds.

His trajectory was unstoppable as he went ahead to break the 10 seconds mark at the International Josko Laufmeeting, Andorf Austria 2021 with a personal best of 9.86 seconds.

The rugby-player-turned-sprinter clocked an impressive African best time of 9.77s breaking the 9.85s record by South African Akuni Sembine at the Kip-Keino Classics held at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on 18th September 2021.

This made him the fastest African man and the 8th fastest of all times in the 100 metre event.

Ferdinand Omanyala now joins a pool of other elite athletes in the National Police Service including world 800m record holder and two time Olympic gold medalist David Rudisha, long distance runner Joshua Kamworor, Vivian Cheruiyot, African and commonwealth javelin record holder Julius Yego, and Ezekiel Kemboi among others.

Speaking at the brief ceremony, Omanyala thanked the National Police Service and the Government for supporting talent and he promised to repay this kindness with success in the track events.

‘It is an honour to serve the National Police Service and I promise to give my best as an athlete,” he added, ‘I also understand that there is life after sprinting.”