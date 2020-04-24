Everyone is talking about Dalgona Coffee.

Dalgona Coffee has become a trend on the internet, especially twitter, instagram and Tik Tok. Everyone seems to be making and drinking the Korean drink, and why not? It’s frothy, tasty, and easy to make. Unlike most recipes that require at least some basic cooking skill, Dalgona Coffee does not. You can have it hot or cold.

We’ve decided to share the easy recipe for Dalgona coffee so you too can join in on this fun trend

Ingredients

2 tablespoons of instant coffee.

3 tablespoons of sugar (or whatever amount you prefer).

3 tablespoons of hot water.

500ml of milk (you can opt for vegan milk too E.G. almond or coconut milk).

Method

Add the instant coffee, sugar and hot water in a mixing bowl.

Using a hand-held mixer, whip the mixture for about 4 minutes until it’s fluffy, and stiff enough.

Heat the milk and pour it into a mug.

Add the fluffy mixture on top using a spoon.

If you want the coffee cold, pour cold milk into a glass, add ice cubes in it then pour the fluffy mixture on top.

You can top it off by sprinkling cocoa, crumbled biscuits or honey.

PS/- You can add a small amount of coffee liqueur to it to spice things up even further 😉

