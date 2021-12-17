‘Spider-Man’ screening in Kenyan theatres on Friday

The highly anticipated movie opens today at IMAX cinemas across Kenya.

The fourth Spider-Man movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home, is screening in cinemas in Kenya on Friday, December 17th. As is expected with major blockbusters, most of the early screening tickets are sold out, so if you’re hoping to watch the film this week at an IMAX theatre, you may want to book a ticket in advance.

From the trailer released a month earlier, we know the film picks up after the events of Spider-Man: Far from Home in which Peter Parker played by Tom Holland takes down Mysterio. Unfortunately for Peter, his identity has been revealed to the world. For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, the friendly neighbourhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous as a spell goes wrong, creating a multiverse.

The new trailer also introduces villains from previous Spider-Man movies like Electro, the Green Goblin and Doctor Octopus.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will screen in theatres from December 17th to December 23rd.