Sponsorship boost for Nairobi Polo Club ahead of the new season

Nairobi Polo Club’s preparations for the upcoming 2023/24 polo season got a boost after reaching a partnership deal with Kenya Breweries Limited .

The New Polo season kicked off last weekend with the Horseman’s Cup.Nairobi Polo Club chairperson Fred Kambo reckoned that the sponsorship deal will go a long way in helping the sport reach a wider audience.

“We are delighted to renew our partnership with Tusker Malt Lager for the 2023/24 polo season,” commented Fredd Kambo,adding “This collaboration has been mutually beneficial since it began, and together we have elevated the sport of polo to new heights. We share vision for excellence and look forward not only to another season of extraordinary performances on the field, but also to more new players getting involved in the sport.”

Rediet Yigezu, Senior Brand Manager of Tusker Malt Lager remarked of the partnership , “We are thrilled to extend our partnership with the Nairobi Polo Club for another exciting polo season. We are synonymous with quality and distinction, and our collaboration with the Nairobi Polo Club aligns perfectly with our brand values. We look forward to witnessing top-notch polo matches.”

The Nairobi Polo season is expected to encompass a total of 9 tournaments.