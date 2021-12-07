Sportpesa and Wazee Pamoja League uplift Jericho Hospital

SportPesa Foundation, Anthony Waithaka Foundation and players in the Wazee Pamoja League joined hands to improve the infrastructure of Jericho Hospital with a donation of medical equipment and refurbishment of the facility during a CSR drive.

The hospital in Makadara Sub County had a new incinerator installed, an ambulance drive and a footpath constructed creating a comfortable surrounding for the medical facility that serves more than 100,000 people in the community.

“The government is already playing a big role in the provision of medical services to Kenyans. As corporates, we have a role to play in supporting what the government is doing. We are happy to do this with Wazee Pamoja League – a community league that we sponsor as SportPesa,” said SportPesa pr Manager Lola Okulo.

The equipment donated by the Foundation is part of SportPesa’s support for maternal health care, which was launched in March 2021. Since its roll out SportPesa has donated equipment towards maternal healthcare in over 10 community-based health facilities in Bomet, Homa Bay, Kiambu, Meru, Nairobi, Narok and Tharaka Nithi counties.

“We would like to appreciate SportPesa and Wazee Pamoja League players for joining hands with us to help uplift our hospital. We are now certain that our people in this community are assured of receiving better services,” said Anthony Waithaka of the Anthony Waithaka Foundation and an aspirant of the Makadara parliamentary seat.

The Wazee Pamoja League is an initiative that sees former professional football players and legends find a way to still be a part of the beautiful game.

The annual tournament features 10 clubs and has been in existence for over 15 years in Nairobi’s Eastlands area. Only players over 35 years are allowed to participate.

Last week, Friendzone FC were crowned the Wazee Pamoja League 2021 winning the league with 46 points after going unbeaten all season, winning 14 out of the 18 matches they played.

They received a trophy and Ksh75,000 cheque from SportPesa at a colorful ceremony at Camp Toyoyo Grounds.