SportPesa becomes M-Seal football club official sponsor

SportPesa is the official sponsor of Murang’a Sports Excellence Academy Limited (M-Seal) football club which plays in the second-tier National Super League.

M-Seal is an upcoming football and sports academy based in Murang’a County and the only football club in Kenya with its own private pitch, the St.Sebastian Park.

SportPesa will support the team for the next three years with a sponsorship totaling Ksh 26 million.

The sponsorship over the period also includes supporting the football academy which is set to become a major sports excellence training institution.

Speaking during the unveil event, SportPeasa CEO Captain Ronald Karauri said the company had made the decision to come on board to support the team as a way of promoting football and sports in the country.

“We are passionate about sports and have committed to support where we can. Last week we opened a refurbished boxing ring in Umoja one and today we are here to support this ambitious football club,” he said.

As part of its sponsorship SportPesa has been focusing on supporting community initiatives.

“Our objective is to support the youth in the community and we see sports as a good arena to give them an opportunity to show their talent and grow,” said Capt. Karauri.

The NSL team has set its eyes on playing in the premier league soon. As part of its efforts towards joining the country’s top tier league, Murang’a Seal will on Sunday October 3 host record Kenya Premier League winners Gor Mahia for a friendly match at the privately-owned St Sebastian Park in Murang’a County, at 3pm.

M-Seal finished 12th in Kenya’s second tier league with 45 points last season and are raring to earn promotion to the KPL next season.

Murang’a Seals has been playing high profile KPL teams as the team seeks to expose its players to high competition.

“The last time Gor were in Murang’a for a friendly it really enjoyed playing on this pitch and having fostered that relationship with this club, we planned for a second friendly. Such matches against prominent opposition is also good for our boys, as we aim to play in the top league someday,” Murang’a Seal Chairman Robert Macharia said.