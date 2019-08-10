SportPesa cancels all sponsorship deals in the country

Written By: Muraya Kamunde
18

Sportpesa
Betting Company SportPesa has cancelled all sports sponsorship deals in the country due to punitive measures, delayed renewal of licenses and suspension of Pay bill numbers by the government.

“We regrettably wish to announce that due to the uncertainty of this situation SportPesa will be cancelling sports sponsorships effective immediately. All clubs and partners will have received notices as provided for in their contracts,” said SportPesa through a statement.

“SportPesa as a business has been subjected to punitive measures by regulators such as delayed license renewal and the suspension of pay bill numbers with these actions considerably reducing the level of business operations.”

The betting giant said that the gaming industry had been operating in an extremely challenging business environment for the past couple of months.

In April, The Betting Control and Licensing Board (BCLB) had directed all telecommunication companies to suspend M-Pesa pay bills on betting companies whose licenses were not renewed.

SportPesa was among the betting companies whose licenses were revoked.

Other firms whose licences were revoked included Betin, Betway, Betpawa, Premierbet, Lucky 2 U, 1X Bet, Mozzartbet, Dafa bet, World Sport Bet, and Betboss.

The government had given the companies up to July 1 to renew their licenses upon proving been tax compliant.

