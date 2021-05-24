Sportpesa donates Ksh 1.2m to equip new maternity wing in Riruta

SportPesa Foundation has set aside Ksh 1.2 million to equip a new maternity wing at Riruta Health Center as part of its maternal health and COVID-19 support.

The center will receive 12 hospital ward beds, Ksh 500,000 will be used to equip the maternity unit’s kitchen while some funds will be used to purchase PPE kits for health workers in the facility.

“We believe this partnership, which falls under our maternal health pillar will go a long way in empowering this community. Through our foundation, we are committed in supporting maternal health in ensuring that women do not have to travel long distances, or wait for available beds, to get the right health care,” SportPesa CEO Captain Ronald Karauri said.

“We recognise the sacrifices made every day by our frontline healthcare professionals and these PPE kits are part of our support to these warriors in the fight against COVID-19.”

He said the SportPesa Foundation remains committed to supporting communities in areas of sports & education, maternal health care and ending period poverty by promoting menstrual hygiene projects.

Facility-In-Charge Sister Maureen Wachira couldn’t hide her gratitude saying “We are very grateful to SportPesa Foundation for this timely donation. Riruta Health Center has been an outpatient facility providing pre and post-natal care among many other services. However, the Nairobi Metropolitan Service has just completed the building of a maternal wing to enable us to provide full maternal as well as 24-hour services. This donation, to us, is God-sent and will have a huge impact to the large community that we serve.”

The Health facility supports over 300,000 people monthly, within the Riruta area and the neighbouring informal settlement.