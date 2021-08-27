SportPesa Foundation donates ICU beds to boosts health in Bomet

SportPesa Foundation has donated Intensive Care Unit medical equipment to Longisa Hospital in Bomet County worth Ksh 1.2m.

SportPesa CEO Captain Ronald Karauri says the equipment will enhance access to quality healthcare for County residents.

Speaking after handing over the ICU equipment to Bomet County Governor H.E Dr. Hillary Barchok Karauri said the Foundation has also catered for the completion of a kitchen unit at Ndarawetta Health Center.

“I would like to thank SportPesa Foundation for the donation and gesture. It will go a long way in addressing health care challenges especially now that ICU units in nearby Counties like Kisumu are full due to the new COVID-19 variant,” Governor Barchok said.

Barchok revealed that Longisa hospital is the biggest oxygen manufacturing plant in the area and supplies the same to even private hospitals in the South Rift region.

“In March this year we committed to support maternal health across the country. SportPesa Foundation remains committed in supporting women in this country to ensure they have access to good maternal health care,” Karauri said.

In providing the support, SportPesa Foundation is complementing the admirable work being undertaken by SportPesa 3rd Mega Jackpot winner Cosmas Korir who hails from Bomet county. Korir, who won Ksh 208 million SportPesa Mega Jackpot in 2018, has used some of his winnings to help renovate various health facilities in Bomet County.

“I thank SportPesa Foundation for donating this equipment. When I won, I committed to support my community and assisting to renovate these facilities is only one step. I remain committed to doing so in order to help uplift my county,” Mr Korir said.

“It is a privilege to be back in Bomet County, where we initially launched our maternal health initiative. Over and above opening the Ndarawetta Dispensary kitchen we are here to support Cosmas Korir, one of our winners. We are proud of the work he is doing to uplift his community and urge all winners to give back to the community,” Captain Karauri added.

Since the launch of its maternal health initiative, in March 2021, SportPesa has supported health facilities in Nairobi, Bomet, Kiambu and Meru giving over Ksh10 million.