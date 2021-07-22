Sportpesa injects Ksh 1.2M to support Rironi Community Health Centre

Rironi Community Health Centre in Kiambu County has received Ksh 1.2M from Sportpesa Foundation to build and equip the facility.

SportPesa CEO Captain Ronald Karauri says the project is part of its maternal health support targeting communities across the Country.

Karauri says they received a request from Limuru residents for a health centre to offer all-round maternity services in the area following the conversion of Tigoni Hospital into a COVID-19 Isolation and treatment centre.

The Foundation has also broken ground for the construction of an ablution block with Karauri saying they will also support the hospital to convert its old outpatient ward to a maternity wing due to increased demand following the closure of the Tigoni Hospital.

“We are proud of the partnership with the hospital. The community approached us requesting for a clean, safe, well-equipped maternity ward. We will support the project and equip it with the necessary machines to ensure it’s functional,” said.

Karauri said they hope to boost their support for maternal health care projects in the second half of the year as part of giving back to the community.

Rironi Health Centre, a level II healthcare facility was established in August 2011 with the support of the community and the National Government-backed constituency development funds (CDF).

Clinical Officer in-charge of the facility, Agnes Wambui says it started as a community dispensary and has grown over the years, increasing its reach to serve community members from Rironi, Gatimu, Gatina, Kamandura, Gichagi, Kiroe and Tharuni villages.

“As an outpatient facility we serve at least 90-130 patients in a day. We are grateful for the support we have received. The refurbishment of this ward and the new equipment will go a long way is supporting mothers in this community. We have seen more women opting to give birth at home in this area due to lack of capacity; the support is timely,” She said.

Rironi Community Health Centre is the fourth hospital to benefit from the support by SportPesa after Lunga Lunga Health Centre, Riruta Health Centre and Ndarawetta Health Centre in Bomet County.