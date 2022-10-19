Sportpesa: Laikipia Man wins Ksh. 20m Mega Jackpot bonus

Kenneth Wanjohi is the latest millionaire in town after winning Ksh.20,031,087 mega jackpot bonus on sportpesa betting platform. The Laikipia based punter correctly predicted 16 results, missing out only with one score to settle for the mega jackpot bonus whose total prize is Ksh. 252, 673,804.

Wanjohi got all the sixteen predictions correct but missed just one, a Belgium League encounter pitting Standard Liege and Royal Antwerp.

The match ended three nil in favour of Standard Liege a result that enabled Wanjohi to earn the jackpot bonus which was presented to him at the Sportpesa offices.

“I was home with my family after having supper when I got the congratulations message on my phone following the end of the MJP. I was so excited I did not sleep that night. I kept wondering when I can travel to Nairobi to the SportPesa office to confirm my win,” said Wanjohi.

“As I waited for day-break, I decided to withdraw some money from my SportPesa account just to confirm the win. I first withdrew Ksh1,000 and when I saw for real it had been deposited to my Mobile phone , I went and withdrew another Ksh20,000. I was so happy to confirm that all this money is true and it is mine,” he added.

Wanjohi who is currently unemployed said he will first build his parents a decent house before opening up a business to improve the welfare of his family. He has been betting on SportPesa since 2015 mostly on multibets.

He has tried the jackpots only five times in his betting history, becoming lucky on this fifth try last weekend. The young millionaire is a major fan of English Premier League side Chelsea while locally he supports Tusker FC.

Some of the other matches which were included in last week’s SportPesa Mega Jackpot were: Torino vs Juventus, Mallorca vs Sevilla FC, Hull City vs Birmingham and Troyes vs AC Ajaccio among others.

The last time someone came close to winning the MJP was in August when Samuel Kiprono Maina from Ndarawetta in Bomet got 16 out of 17 predictions correct to win a bonus of Ksh11 million.