Sportpesa partners with Heels4Pads to support menstrual health

SportPesa, through the SportPesa Foundation has partnered with Heels4Pads, an initiative by SisterSpeaks organisation, to address menstrual poverty among young women in the Country.

The SportPesa Foundation matched their staff contribution with an initial donation of sanitary towels worth Ksh 200,000 towards the initiative.

The financial support is part of an internal initiative by SportPesa employees who have donated heels in the past month worth thousands of shillings towards the initiative that batter trades the shoes for menstrual pads, which are then distributed to various young women across the country.

“This initiative is driven by our staff. We are grateful they came together to donate their shoes as part of supporting Heels4Pads. As SportPesa we are matching our staff donation and we will continue partnering with this organisation as part of our larger agenda to support women’s health across the country,” SportPesa Foundation’s project lead, Esther Matere said.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



This partnership is one of many that SportPesa Foundation is supporting to improve women’s health across the country.

SisterSpeaks is a Kenyan-founded organization that runs various programs to address women’s issues including working towards reducing period poverty with its Heels4Pads initiative. Under this project, ladies donate their high heels in support of purchasing pads that are then distributed to young underprivileged women in various areas across the country.

“Heels4Pads has a two-fold agenda where we capitalize on the growing power of digital media and innovation to deconstruct myths around menses through campaigns. We also advocate for policy change and conduct social experiments and campaigns while trading high heels with sanitary pads. For many women, high heels are a confidence booster and we leverage this to fundraise. Often women have many pairs of shoes, some of which they don’t wear and are willing to donate for the cause,” Ms. Angela Waweru said.

She says the partnership, the direct financial contribution and the heels from the Milestone SportPesa, will enable them to distribute pads to 400 girls the next two school terms.

Tell Us What You Think