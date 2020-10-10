Sports Cabinet secretary  Amina Mohammed elected into world motorsport council

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amb. Dr Amina Mohamed has been elected into the World Motor Sport Council, a key governance organ of the International Automobile Federation (FIA).

Ambassador Amina’s entry into the FIA’s management enhances Kenya’s presence in the global motor sports governing body.

FIA President Jean Todt said Amina’s appointment was important for the FIA’s drive for gender equality.

“Amina Mohamed, Minister for Sports, Heritage and Culture of Kenya, elected as a new member of the World Motor Sport Council. A great asset for @FIA advancing gender equality and diversity,”Todt tweeted.

“I’m honoured and excited with this singular honour and privilege which underscores the importance of Kenya on the global sports management landscape,” CS Amina said.

“I would like to thank His Excellency President Uhuru Kenyatta for the support he has accorded sport, and his particular interest in ensuring the successful return of the iconic Safari Rally into the World Rally Championship calendar.

“My deepest gratitude also to FIA President Jean Todt for his exemplary leadership and guidance that has seen motor sport develop in leaps and bounds. President Todt has been to Kenya several times to offer his and the FIA’s support for the return of the Safari Rally to the WRC calendar.”

Kenya Motor Sports Federation President Phineas Kimathi congratulated Amb. Mohamed on her appointment.

“I wish to congratulate Amb.Mohamed on her election to this key organ of the FIA. This shows the confidence global motorsport has in Kenya, and this development will hold us in good stead as we prepare to return to the World Rally Championship fold next year,” Kimathi said.

Founded in 1904 with its headquarters in Paris, the FIA represents 243 international motoring and sporting organizations from 146 countries across five continents.

Besides the World Motor Sport Council, the other main administrative organ of the FIA is the World Council for Automobile Mobility and Tourism.

The World Motor Sport Council is charged with the responsibility to handle all aspects of international motor sport and meets at least four times a year to decide on rules, regulations, safety and development of motor sport at every level from karting to Formula One.

The current membership of the FIA World Motor Sports Council is:

Jean Todt (France) – FIA President,

Graham Stoker (Great Britain) –FIA Deputy President(Sport),

Vice Presidents:

José Abed (Mexico), Mohammed Ben Sulayem (United Arab Emirates), Carlos Garcia Remohi (Argentina), Angelo Sticci Damiani (Italy), Surinder Thatthi (kenya), Hermann Tomczyk (Germany), Heping Wan (China).

Titular members:

Manuel Avid (Spain), Garry Connelly (Australia), François CORNELIS (Belgium), Dennis Dean (USA), Nicolas Deshaun (France), Michel Ferry (Monaco), Zink Gregory (Yugoslavia), Victor Kasyanov (Russia), Hugo Mersin (Paraguay), Koichi Murata (Japan), Gautama Singhania (India), Vincenzo Spano (Venezuela), SerkanYazici (Turkey), Amina Mohamed (Kenya).