Sports Cabinet Secretary Ambassador Amina Mohammed has called for concerted efforts from sponsors and partners alike to help in pooling resources together so as to cushion sportsmen and women from the economic aftershocks of the Covid 19 pandemic.

Amina was speaking Saturday at Nyayo National stadium as she received a Ksh.15 Million cheque from betting firm BETIKA which will cover a total of 1,500 sport men and women during this pandemic period.

The programme according to the CS is expected to be sustained for a period of 3 months.

The funds will be disbursed directly to the most needy athletes who have been identified by different sports organisations and vetted by my Ministry.

“We are in discussions with other Sports partners who have committed to support our athletes,” said CS Amina.

The CS said following a directive by President Kenyatta, to support athletes during this period ” we’ve submitted our proposal to The Sports Arts & Social Development Fund which will deliberate this proposal in 5th May and hopefully give us a favorable approval.”

She thanked all well-wishers who are supporting athletes through different initiatives and urged more to come and stand with the greatest ambassadors.