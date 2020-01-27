Sports CS asks NOCK to hasten preparations for Olympics team

Sports Cabinet Secretary Ambassador Amina Mohammed has asked the National Olympic Committee of Kenya; NOCK to hasten its preparations for the Kenyan team that will feature in this year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo Japan.

Amina was speaking during a meeting with NOCK executive in Kilifi County where she urged the committee to make an early booking of hotels and travelling tickets for athletes.

Cabinet Secretary Ambassador Amina Mohammed has called on the NOCK to ensure that they make early preparations ahead of the Olympic Games so as to avoid a repeat of the intricacies witnessed in the previous edition of the Games in Rio de Janeiro Brazil.

Amina revealed that the ministry was discussing modalities on preparations for the Olympic Games and it will come up with a list of relevant personalities to join the steering committee in ensuring that everything goes per plan.

Kenya will be hoping to make an improvement in this year’s Olympic Games after finishing in the 15th position in the overall medal standings and first in Africa with 6 Gold medals, 6 Silver and a bronze in the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

This year’s Games will be held from 24th July to 9th August in Tokyo Japan.