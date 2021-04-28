Sports CS assures corporates of Government’s support 

In a bid to enhance the growth and development of sports in the country, Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Culture and Heritage Dr Amina Mohamed has assured local corporate firms of a great working relationship, further encouraging them to continue investing their resources into the local game.

She was speaking on Tuesday afternoon during the handing over of Kshs 100 Million by banking institution KCB to the organizers of WRC Safari Rally which is scheduled for June this year.

“The Government would demonstrate openness to collaborate with the private sector to develop sports following the challenges visited upon the sector by the coronavirus pandemic”

“I further affirm that public-private partnerships in sports are essential components to Build Back Better systems, better teams, a better economy and most importantly, better health for all through sport” she remarked.

KCB CEO Joshua Oigara noted that the sponsorship has sustained motorsport in Kenya and helped build a critical mass of talent, competing in local and international platforms. He said their ambition is to progress the association into the elite level of global rallying.

“KCB Group is honoured to be the Official Financial Partner for the #WRCSafariRally which remains the most significant rally in Kenya’s motorsports history. Our involvement is drawn from our long-running history in sports sponsorships in the East African region” Oigara affirmed.

The WRC competition will see the return of World’s best WRC drivers in the Kenyan soil since 2002 with this year’s championship set to cover 797 kilometers in Nairobi, Naivasha and Kiambu counties.

Under Amina’s tenure at the Sports docket, Kenyan sporting scene has been enjoying unprecedented support from corporate companies dishing out monies to support various events and teams in a move that signals a renewed dose of confidence in sports associations.

Initially, the companies were wary of dealing with sports association primarily because of concerns over governance, but this is fast giving way to confidence.

Last year alone, KCB announced a Sh25million sponsorship for Kenya Motorsports federation rallying season, marking a remarkable 18th year of partnership between the two entities.

Earlier this year, the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (Nock) signed a five-year partnership deal with lottery firm Kenya Charity Sweepstake (KCS) in what was considered a massive boost ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

