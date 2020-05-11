Sports, Culture and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed has launched a 100 million shillings kitty to cushion Kenyan artistes during the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Speaking Monday morning launching the project dubbed Together at Home, Sports, Culture and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed said the funds will help support the artists in the next three months since most of them can longer access venues where they could earn a living.

She called for due diligence in disbursement of the funds.

The launch comes weeks after President Uhuru Kenyatta directed the Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage to set aside Kshs.100 million to cushion local artistes from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Addressing the Nation on the state of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, Kenyatta said the fund will allow artistes, actors and musicians to continue entertaining the public through TV, radio and the internet.