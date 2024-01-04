Sports development companies urge for tax exemptions to enhance their impact

Stakeholders in the region are calling on governments in East Africa to waive taxes for sports development companies so as to encourage the creation of environment that will stimulate the thriving of sporting talents.

Sports development Companies could be a new concept on the continent but their entry into the market is promising to change fortunes of many a sports in Africa.

Unlike commercial partners sports development companies seek to create pseudo partnerships that help expose the talents.

In Rwanda,a collaboration between the national basketball federation and Mchezo is expected to turn around the tidings of the sport in the country with the company introducing incentives to league teams to encourage competition.

However challenges still exist for such companies with governments in east Africa being called upon to create conducive environment for the operation of the entities.

Moreover Sports federations have been urged to change tact in their approach to seeking partnerships with sponsors who prefer to work with popular sports than the less known ones.

The views were shared during sports investment deliberations held on the sidelines of the 13th edition of the East Africa legislative assembly games held in Rwanda in December.