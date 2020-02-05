Sports fraternity mourns former President Daniel Moi

Athletics Kenya (AK) has joined the sporting fraternity in mourning the passing on of Kenya’s second and longest-serving President Daniel Arap Moi.

Former President Moi passed on Tuesday morning in Nairobi at the age of 96 years.

“The former President dearly loved sports and the two existing best sports stadia we have in the country — Moi International Sports Centre (MISC), Kasarani and Nyayo National Stadium were built during his reign. The two facilities are a testament to the love he had for sports in the country,” said AK.

Athletics Kenya said the former President found sports to be the greatest unifying factor hence gave immeasurable support.

“In his memory, we would like to request the current government to initiate infrastructure projects and complete the ones that are already under refurbishment to ensure our budding athletes and sportsmen have facilities to hone their talent,” said AK.

Sports CS Ambassador Amina Mohamed recalled President Moi’s unbound dedication to the welfare of this country and her people, particularly women and children.

National Olympics Committee of Kenya (NOCK) President Paul Tergat through a tweet said that Mzee Moi was a true supporter of Sports and the Olympics movement.

National Men’s football team Harambee Stars mourned President Moi as an ardent supporter of Harambee Stars who never missed a match during his tenure as President.