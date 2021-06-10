Sports Fund allocated Ksh.15 B in 2021/22 Financial Year

The Sports ministry has been allocated Ksh.15 billion by the Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani in the 2021/22 financial year.

The amount is an increase of 1 billion from previous Ksh.14billion that had been allocated the docket in the 2020/2021 budget.

‘’Mr.Speaker the outbreak ofd the COVID19 pandemic and the ensuing containment measures significantly affected tourism, sports, culture and arts sectors. To support recovery of these sectors I have proposed an allocation of Ksh.15.0 Billion for the Sports, Arts and Social development fund’’, Yattani read as he delivered his speech in parliament on Thursday.

In addition 90million shillings has been allocated for the refurbishment of regional stadia that the government had initiated in the last five years.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The Ministry of sports will also use the funds to prepare national teams that will feature in the Tokyo Olympic Games and the Paralympic Games.

The funds will also be used to prepare athletes who will represent the country in the World under 20 championship which will be held in August at Moi Kasarani Stadium.