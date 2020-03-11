Sports Kenya closes Kasarani stadium for renovation works

Sports Kenya has announced the partial closure of Kasarani stadium with effect from 16th to 20th this month for renovation works.

This is in preparation for the world continental tour and the world under 20 championships that will be hosted in Nairobi in May and July respectively.

A budget of 332 million has been approved by Sports Kenya to cater for the renovation works at the Moi International sports centre Kasarani.

Led by chairman Fred Muteti who was speaking during a press briefing in Nairobi Wednesday, the board made the assurance that renovation works will start next week and culminate after a period of four weeks.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Kenya was granted the rights to host the first leg of the continental tour that will be held on 2nd May and the World Under 20 championship that will be held in July.

Meanwhile, United Kingdom has said that a contingent of 40 athletes will feature in the continental tour and the world under 20 amid fears of the spread of Coronavirus.

Treavor Painter, Uk’s athletics team leader is in the country to access the stadium ahead of the championship.