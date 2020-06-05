Sports Ministry disburses Ksh 21 million to cushion athletes

The first tranche of funds meant to cushion Kenyan athletes from the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has been released.

It is now about three months since sports activities in the country were put on hold, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This prompted the government to come up with ways to cushion athletes against the financial impact of the pandemic, as their means of livelihood is no longer dependable upon.

The Ministry of Sports on Friday revealed that the stimulus programme is off to a good start, with Ksh 21.99 million having already been disbursed.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The Ministry of Sports has also expressed its commitment in regards to exploring more options to mitigate the effects of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Athletics Kenya President Jackson Tuwei says the Federation fully supports Timothy Cheruiyot as he prepares to participate in a virtual race on June 11.

The World 1500 Meters champion will be joined by his running partners from Rongai Athletics club; Commonwealth Games titleholder, Elijah Manangoi and 800m runner Edwin Meli, and they shall be competing against the Norwegian Ingebrigtsen brothers; Jakob, Filip and Henrik, in a2,000m event christened ‘Maurie Plant Memorial Race’, in honour of legendary Australian athlete Maurie Plant, who passed away in January this year.

The winner of the match-up will be the team with the best overall time for three runners, with the individual times set to count as well.