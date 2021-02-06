Sports Ministry, Moi University And AADC reveal joint plans to establish athletics development centre

The African Athletics Development Centre,AADC, Committee has submitted proposals providing the next step for the establishment of the first middle and long-distance development Centre in the country.

The center will be established in collaboration with Moi University , Ministry of Sports, Confederation of African Athletics and Athletics Kenya.

The African Athletics Development Centre will provide training for elite athletes and host a variety of local and international athletes.

Sports Cabinet Secretary amina mohammed underscored the importance of the centre saying:

“The AADC will be pivotal in building talent from the grassroots in order to cement Kenya’s position in the world of athletics but also to provide an opportunity to international athletes to train in the country. I look forward to an AADC that will deploy the latest training technology, undertake research in sports related areas and offer programs that will build all rounded athletes, including life skills, entrepreneurship, and financial literacy alongside technical skills. Further, a Centre that will nurture discipline among athletes in order to combat the doping menace” said the sports CS.

Beatrice Ayikoru Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) representative expressed commitment from CAA and World Athletics thus: “we are ready and willing to give full support to the establishment of this Centre. I would advise that the AADC, Moi University should also consider short races and sprints as well as being able to provide international accommodation.”

Athletes will benefit from educational courses, such as life skills, investment and financial management.