Sports Ps Tum on the spot for skipping Parliamentary Committee summons

The National Assembly parliamentary committee on Sports has threatened to sanction Sports Principal Secretary Eng. Peter Tum for skipping the committee’s summons.

The committee threatened to impose a Kshs.500,000 fine on the PS over his unavailability in committee meetings whenever he’s invited to shed light on a number of arising issues including the setting up of Sports Academies and updates on the ongoing construction of various stadiums across the country.

Tum skipped the most recent summons by the committee chaired by Webuye West Mp Dan Wanyama.

Wanyama told the Committee that the PS had delivered a last minute communication that he would not attend the meeting due to unavoidable circumstances.

“The PS has a tendency of skipping crucial meetings to explain to the Committee reasons behind delay in starting the construction of 25 Sports academies in selected constituencies in the first phase,” said Hon Wanyama.

He warned:”The Committee has invited him for the last time next Tuesday. If he fails to appear the Committee will invoke the Powers and Privileges Act by taking necessary action”.

He added that the Committee had allocated funds for the academies in the budget and delay in implementing the projects was unacceptable.

Teso South MP Hon Mary Emaase said President William Ruto has proclaimed himself on setting up the academies and completion of construction of stadiums and as a Committee responsible for supervising the ministry they have a duty to ensure the projects have been set up.

“The PS is a stumbling block to efforts by the president to have his promise on setting up of academies and stadiums is achieved,” said Hon Emaase.

Wanyama vowed to ensure that the committee continued to conduct its oversight role .

Busia County MP Hon Catherine Omanyo said plans to set up sports academies in constituencies across the country was a noble idea and had excited youths.

But she expressed her disappointment that the ministry was lagging its feet in implementing the projects.

“The PS has shown evidently that he is incapable of running the ministry and he should step aside to allow a competent person to be in the driving seat,” she added.

She noted that the academies were meant to tap and develop talents at the grassroots level and should be implemented without delay.

Bomet East MP Richard Yegon said the repeated absence of the PS during crucial Committee meetings showed that he had low regards for the House team.

“This is the fourth time the PS is ignoring Committee’s invite to appear before it.We will no longer tolerate this,” he warned.

Matungulu MP Stephen Mule asked the president to dismiss the PS claiming that he has proved that he was not capable of delivering his agenda in the ministry.

He said members of the Committee were disappointed that they spared their time from recess to attend the meeting only for the PS To give it a wide berth.

“We cannot travel from our constituencies to come for a meeting that the PS thinks is not important,” he lamented.

Marsabit County MP Naomi Waqo noted that youths were facing it rough due to unavailability of quality playing fields in the country and that the ministry needed to give an update on the ongoing construction of various stadia across the country.