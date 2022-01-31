Sports shooting range safety officers trained in preparation for Kenya Open

Kenya Sports Shooting Federation has conducted a two-day international range safety officers training at a Nairobi hotel and Ngong Race Course.

The Range Safety officers were trained on international standards, qualifications of the game, match ratings, match points and rules as the country is preparing to host the Kenya Open on 18th and 19th June, 2022 after receiving approval by the International Practical Shooting Confederation (IPSC) with more than fifteen countries showing interest to attend.

The training was focused on theoretical background as the range safety officers went through the class room training and were examined in between sessions.

Trained range safety officers are set to be deployed for the league games as well as a level three IPSC event to be held later on in the year.

The International training took the Range Safety Officers to the field at the Ngong Racecourse for practicals on the second day.

The day also doubled up as the beginning of the national shooting league which had a total of 40 entrants. In addition, the National League will count as a selection criterion for the team that will represent Kenya at the World Championships in Thailand and Africa Youth Games in Cairo in 2022.

Kenya Sports Shooting Federation came up with a young shooters program which is geared towards nurturing young talent and ensuring that there are no gaps left with an aim to field athletes at the 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Senegal.

“We are trying to raise the profile of the game in the country and that therefore means we also do grassroots development. We are also keen on gender and inclusivity and as a result we organized a women’s only shooting event at the end of last year and we intend to do more this year,” Memba Muriuki, Chairman International Range Safety Officers Association of Kenya.ap