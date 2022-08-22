Sports tournament to promote peace launched in Lamu

A multi-disciplined sports tournament geared at promoting peaceful co existence and cohesion among Lamu residents has been launched by a community based organization, Kiunga Youth Bunge .

The organization’s coordinator, Stanley Mathenge, revealed that a total of eight football and four volleyball teams drawn from Lamu will take part in the tournament vying for the Peace Cup trophy.

“The tournament will bring together Lamu residents regardless of ethnicity, religion or social standing and further aid integrate security personnel within the communities they work in,” he stated.

The sentiments were echoed by Lamu County Police Commander Moses Muriithi who hailed the sports initiative as a move that will improve police community relations within Lamu.

“Such sports tournaments should be regularly held in a bid to further enhance social cohesion among youths from different communities living in Lamu,” he said.

The county commander urged youths to participate more in sporting activities and abhor being lured to indoctrination or engaging in social ills.