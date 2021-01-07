‘The Messenger’ spotlight’s Bobi Wine’s life.

Spotify’s newest and lasts podcast series will focus on the life and times of prolific Ugandan activist, politician and musician, Bobi Wine. The podcast is produced by Dreamville Studios in partnership with Awfully Nice Productions, a new venture from the record label that will see its roster produce content other than music.

The series focuses on Bobi Wine’s life starting with his humble beginnings in the slums, to his musical journey, all the way to fighting against President Yoweri Museveni’s dictatorship. The series debuted on Tuesday, January 5th and comes just ahead of Uganda’s election on January 14th. It is hosted by American- Sudanese rapper Bas and is called The Messenger.

Alongside Bobi’s life story, his music will also be featured in the podcast. Not only does it tell stories of the political climate of Uganda, but also the political revolutions emerging throughout Africa. Uganda has not witnessed a peaceful transfer of power since it gained its independence in 1962 and Bobi’s fight against dictatorship has only gone further to increase western publicity. The first episode entitled ‘Freedom’ is already out. Have a listen here.

The podcast is a must listen.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Tell Us What You Think