Kenyan premium prices will largely remain the same.

Spotify is raising prices for its 200 million ad-free subscribers for the first time in over a decade, the platform has announced.

In the US, the cost will increase from $9.99 to $10.99 (£8.57) for those with an individual plan. Similar price hikes also apply to the UK, Canada, Australia and 49 other territories.

However, as a new market for the streamer, Africa has largely been spared the hike meaning prices will remain largely the same in the Kenyan market.

In a statement released yesterday, the streamer said, “The market landscape has continued to evolve since we launched. So that we can keep innovating, we are changing our Premium prices across a number of markets around the world. These updates will help us continue to deliver value to fans and artists on our platform.”

The move follows other streaming services which have also increased subscription costs including Netflix which increased its prices for US and European markets and reduced it for Kenya.

Spotify said users “will be given a one-month grace period before the new price becomes effective unless they cancel before the grace period ends”.

The company will continue to offer a free plan that includes advertising.

Spotify has 515 million active users in over 180 markets and about 40% of those users are subscribers.