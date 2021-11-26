Spotify tests TikTok-like vertical video feature

It was first discovered by Chris Messina, widely credited as the inventor of the hashtag, who posted a short video to Twitter showing the new system in action.

Mr Messina told news site Techcrunch – which first reported the story – that he found the new feature in the TestFlight build – Apple’s name for early-adopter beta versions of apps.

Many app companies – such as Twitter and Facebook – test such features many months before rolling them out to all users, and some tests never get released.