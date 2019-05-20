The Greater Kudu is a large antelope found in eastern and southern Africa. In Swahili, it is known as Tangala Mkubwa. the Kudu is a rare sight, only found in isolated pockets of the dry rocky semi-desert of to the north of the equator.

History has it that in the late 19th century, the Kudus were far more common before the great rinderpest epidemic that swept through Africa wiping all but a few small populations.

The Greater Kudu may be distinguished from similar species; the Lesser Kudu by the presence of curls running along their throats. The Magical Scenes crew was able to spot a large number of Kudu at the lake Bogoria National park and reserve in Baringo county.

Physical characteristics:

Although somewhat clumsy these animals are capable of clearing well over 2 metres when jumping. This elegant creature is light grey in colour, with broad shoulders and a long neck. Adults measure up to five feet high with the male weighing up to three hundred and fifty seven kilos. The males have horns and are both divergent and spiraling. Its sides are marked with six to ten vertical white stripes with a chevron between the eyes.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



Social organization:

The Kudus live in small herds pf up to 4/5 females with their young ones, but often split up during the rainy season. The males are usually solitary, though occasionally merge together into small herds.

Feeding habits:

The Kudus are mainly browsers, rarely consuming grass. They eat many types of leaves that would otherwise be poisonous to other animals. They graze in the afternoon. (photographers this is your opportunity to capture them).

Behaviour:

They possess a certain amount of charm, always aware of what is happening around them. Their movements always seem carefully planned.

Tell Us What You Think