Spring Festival celebrations across China, in pictures

Written By: Eric Biegon

Volunteers and staff members of a construction project show dumplings they made in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province. PHOTO / XINHUA

Chinese New Year, also known as Spring Festival or Lunar New Year, is the grandest festival in China, with a 7-day long holiday.

As the most colorful annual event, the traditional Chinese New Year celebration is one of the longest festivals, lasting up to 14 days. This is a time for family reunion. It is largely considered the “Chinese Christmas.”

During this period, the Chinese both home and abroad commemorate the festival by way of red lanterns, fireworks, massive banquets, and parades.

It is important to note that the Chinese New Year has no fixed date. The dates vary according to the Chinese lunar calendar. Over time, however, the festival has been falling between January 21st and February 20th in the Gregorian calendar.

Here are some of the pictures captured during this year’s celebrations in China and abroad:

Bus drivers and staff of a bus depot have a meal on the Spring Festival’s Eve in Hangzhou, east China’s Zhejiang Province. PHOTO / XINHUA
Medical workers of the Emergency Department have a meal in an office in Peking Union Medical College Hospital in Beijing. PHOTO / XINHUA

Medical workers take a selfie at a station in Tonghua, northeast China’s Jilin Province. PHOTO / XINHUA

Citizens visit a cultural block in Nanchang, east China’s Jiangxi Province. PHOTO / XINHUA
Citizens buy flowers at a cultural block in Nanchang, east China’s Jiangxi Province. PHOTO / XINHUA

Staff members of Shanghai Civil Engineering Co., Ltd. of CREC (China Railway Engineering Group Ltd.) participate in a game in celebration of the upcoming Spring Festival in central China’s Hunan Province. PHOTO / XINHUA
Family celebrates the Lunar New Year in Austria. PHOTO/ COURTESY
Medical workers make dumplings at their stationed place in Tonghua, northeast China’s Jilin Province. PHOTO / XINHUA

Besides making dumplings, another must-do to greet the Spring Festival is to paste window paper-cuts and red Spring Festival couplet. PHOTO / COURTESY
Staff members of Shanghai Civil Engineering Co., Ltd. of CREC (China Railway Engineering Group Ltd.) make dumplings in celebration of the upcoming Spring Festival in central China’s Hunan Province. PHOTO / XINHUA
