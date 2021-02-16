Spring Festival celebrations across China, in pictures

Chinese New Year, also known as Spring Festival or Lunar New Year, is the grandest festival in China, with a 7-day long holiday.

As the most colorful annual event, the traditional Chinese New Year celebration is one of the longest festivals, lasting up to 14 days. This is a time for family reunion. It is largely considered the “Chinese Christmas.”

During this period, the Chinese both home and abroad commemorate the festival by way of red lanterns, fireworks, massive banquets, and parades.

It is important to note that the Chinese New Year has no fixed date. The dates vary according to the Chinese lunar calendar. Over time, however, the festival has been falling between January 21st and February 20th in the Gregorian calendar.

Here are some of the pictures captured during this year’s celebrations in China and abroad: