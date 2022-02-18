Spring Valley cop charged with assault, malicious damage to property

A Police Constable stationed at Spring Valley Police Station has been charged with assault and malicious damage to property.

Evans Kemboi was arraigned at Milimani law courts Friday following his arrest by the Internal Affairs Unit of the National Police Service on Thursday.

The officer was nabbed after the criminal charges were approved by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) following a probe by the Unit last year.

Kemboi who has been freed on a Ksh20,000 bond is alleged to have committed the offence on the night of 25th September 2020, along Jogoo road in Eastlands.

The complainant, Mr Nickson Gitau reported to the Unit that while in the company of his friends heading home, was confronted by the officer along Jogoo Road in the middle of a traffic jam for blocking his way.

On sensing danger, Gitau ran and sought refuge at Jogoo Police Station but undeterred the officer went after him and clobbered him in the presence of senior officers who ignored his plea for help.

His vehicle was damaged during the incident.

“The Unit investigated the matter after Gitau filed a complaint at KCB Towers last year around June 2021. Pursuant to its mandate as stipulated under NPS Act and other relevant laws, the Unit undertook the matter and on completion submitted findings and recommendations to Inspector General that the officer be criminally held liable for assaulting a member of Public” the Internal Affairs Unit said.

It later forwarded the relevant investigation file to ODPP for perusal and guidance.

The ODPP has further directed that two Senior Officers who were present and failed to act to prevent a crime and rescue Mr Gitau be dealt with by the Inspector General administratively for being negligent in their performance of duties.